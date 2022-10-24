Advertise
Troy Chancellor named finalist for Armed Forces Merit Award

Dr. Hawkins has been named as a finalist of the 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award
Dr. Hawkins has been named as a finalist of the 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor of Troy University, has been named a finalist for the 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award.

This award is presented by the Football Writers Association of American. It honors an individual or group that has a military background and/or involvement that has an impact within the realm of college football.

Dr. Hawkins is a finalist for the second year in a row and is joined by other finalists, tight ends Dominic DiNunzio from Texas Christian University and Tyler Huff of Texas State, 49-year-old defensive lineman Ray Ruschel of North Dakota State College of Science, and linebacker Wil Schoonover from West Virginia.

“This nomination reflects a vital part of Troy University’s culture, specifically a 70-year history of serving the U.S. military,” Dr. Hawkins said. “I am humbled by the nomination, and I am proud to lead an institution that places a priority on educating the men and women who serve our great nation so well. I am grateful to the FWAA for recognizing Troy University in this manner.”

Dr. Hawkins is a member of the College Football Playoffs’ Board of Managers as a representative for the Sun Belt Conference. He has served as the Chancellor of Troy University since September 1989, which makes him the longest-serving CEO of a public university in the nation.

Dr. Hawkins served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, after which, he received the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, and a citation from the Korean Marine Corps. He also served on the Marine Corps University Board of Visitors and the Air University Board of Visitors.

The recipient if the award will be announced during an ESPN telecast on November 11 between 5-5:30 p.m.

