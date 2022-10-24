Victim killed in Sunday night Montgomery crash identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a person who died in a late Sunday evening crash.

Police and fire medics responded to the crash at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Norman Bridge Road and Delano Avenue.

On scene, first responders found the unnamed driver of a 2002 Chevy Suburban in life-threatening condition. That person was transported to an area hospital.

The passenger, since identified as John’neshia Harris, 21, died on the scene.

No other information was released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

