Wetumpka teacher has ‘cool and calm’ presence in the classroom

Congrats Horace Ball, you're this week's Class Act!
Congrats Horace Ball, you're this week's Class Act!((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - When Horace Ball enters his classroom at Wetumpka Middle School, it’s all eyes on him.

Ball’s described as calm and quiet, but he has a commanding presence in his 5th math and science class.

“You know you put your best effort into everything because you never know who’s watching,” Ball said.

The Birmingham native has been teaching for 10 years and said he really enjoys this age.

“They’re kind of in a transition phase,” Ball said, “they’re still elementary, but they’re getting close to the middle school age. So, it’s a transition and I try to get them a little bit more independence.”

Ball said that transition happens both personally and academically.

“I enjoy seeing a kid come in and by the end of the year, they’ve learned a lot more. For me, the main thing is seeing the kids grow,” Ball added.

