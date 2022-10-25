Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama fully staffed with poll workers for upcoming election

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side checking to see if there will be enough poll workers when you vote on Nov. 8.

Just last month, the Secretary of State was asking more people to apply to work on election day.

Weeks before election day, Secretary of State John Merrill said they have enough poll workers, some counties even have extra workers on standby.

There are 1,980 polling sites across the state.

Last month, Shelby County was looking for more workers for its 38 precincts. Today, they say they have enough.

Secretary Merrill said their main focus is to make sure each poll worker is properly trained and certified to assist voters.

There will be both senior poll workers and junior poll workers. Back in 2019, legislation was passed allowing high school students to work at a polling site if they are 16 years old or older.

“We are excited to have young people come and be a part of this process, so they will fully embrace the need for their participating in the future,” Merrill said.

Jefferson County is the largest county in the state, with the most precincts at 178.

They’ll have between 1,650 and 1,700 poll workers on election day and training starts next week. Shelby County’s begins tomorrow.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a person who died in a late Sunday...
Victim killed in Sunday night Montgomery crash identified
Chick-fil-A will leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center.
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience
Jed Kennedy
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended for on-field incident

Latest News

Troy University is holding graduation in Vietnam this week
Troy University holding graduation in Vietnam this week
Troy University
Troy University holds graduation ceremonies in Vietnam
Marbury High School
Marbury High School opens agricultural science addition
An amendment on the 2022 ballot would prevent any city from creating its own school system...
Butler County residents to vote on future of city school systems
Marbury High School opens agricultural science addition
Marbury High School opens agricultural science addition