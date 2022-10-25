Advertise
‘Alarming’ flu increase forces Alex City Schools into remote learning

According to the school system, students will continue remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday,...
According to the school system, students will continue remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25-26. All extracurricular activities will be canceled on those days but will resume on Thursday, Oct. 27.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students within the Alexander City School system will move to remote learning after an “alarming” increase in flu cases.

According to the school system, students will continue remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25-26. All extracurricular activities will be canceled on those days but will resume on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The system said flu cases have increased among students, staff, and faculty. Currently, 20% of faculty and nearly 20% of students are absent due to illness, which has doubled since Friday.

ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity
Some minorities less likely to get flu vaccine, more likely to get really sick, report says

The system added that all buildings and schools would be thoroughly sanitized during the two remote days.

“It is our hope that this brief transition to a virtual learning model will give us the opportunity to see the virus subside,” a release said.

