‘Alarming’ flu increase forces Alex City Schools into remote learning

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students within the Alexander City School system will move to remote learning after an “alarming” increase in flu cases.

According to the school system, students will continue remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25-26. All extracurricular activities will be canceled on those days but will resume on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The system said flu cases have increased among students, staff, and faculty. Currently, 20% of faculty and nearly 20% of students are absent due to illness, which has doubled since Friday.

The system added that all buildings and schools would be thoroughly sanitized during the two remote days.

“It is our hope that this brief transition to a virtual learning model will give us the opportunity to see the virus subside,” a release said.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.