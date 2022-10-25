Butler County residents to vote on future of city school systems

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Butler County voters could soon make it more challenging to separate from the county school system.

An amendment on the 2022 ballot would prevent any city from creating its own school system without a county vote.

“I don’t see a need for a separate school system in this school district,” said Joseph Eiland, superintendent of Butler County Schools.

This comes after an unsuccessful attempt by the city of Greenville to form its own school system. The superintendent was against the idea, saying it would hurt schools outside of Greenville, those with less tax funding.

“Had that school system formed, then our two schools in the south end of the district would be financially impacted to a tremendous degree,” Eiland said.

The proposal gives residents in these school zones a say. The superintendent believes the amendment does not eliminate the future or a city school system, but rather ensures there is a proper system to create it.

“It is simply a ‘yes, I want to vote whenever the opportunity arises,’” Eiland said.

Local leaders are divided on the issue. Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon said residents in other municipalities should not be able to control his city.

“I’m going to vote against it because I think the City Council and the mayor of a local city has a right,” McLendon said. “I wouldn’t think our city ought to be voting on something they were going to do in the south part of the county.”

Greenville has already decided it will not be creating its own school system, but the mayor fears this amendment closes the door on that possibility in the future.

“This puts it in place if somebody wanted to do it 20 years from now, 15 years now, they’d have to go through something totally different. That’s not fair,” McLendon said.

It is a complex issue residents in Butler County will be wrapping their heads around before Election Day on Nov. 8.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.