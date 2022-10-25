Advertise
CDC reports declining interest in COVID boosters

The new variants accounted for nearly 1 in 3 new COVID-19 infections last week, according to the latest CDC estimates. (CNN, ELI LILLY)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - There’s declining interest in COVID vaccine boosters, even among older adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported seniors in the U.S. are more likely to be vaccinated than any other age group, but uptake has declined with each additional shot.

About 93% of people ages 65 and older have completed their initial vaccine series, according to the CDC. However, only about 72% of those eligible have kept up to date by getting their first booster and less than half have gotten their second booster shot.

As for the updated bivalent booster shots, which target the original strain and two omicron subvariants, less than 10% of the population ages 5 and up have gotten it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

