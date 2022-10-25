Advertise
Firearm discharged by students at McDonnell Elementary School, no injuries reported

According to the press release, the district will work with law enforcement officials to determine how the students had the firearm and ammunition.(Generic Image)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at McDonnell Elementary School discharged a firearm in the bathroom of the school on Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the firearm was discharged but no one was injured. In the press release it was stated, “the school administration has contacted the parents/guardians of the students involved and will begin working with the District to implement disciplinary consequences consistent with the Behavioral Learning Guide and applicable Board policies.”

According to the press release, the district will work with law enforcement officials to determine how the students had the firearm and ammunition.

At this time, the situation is under control and the school has conducted “typical school activities”.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

