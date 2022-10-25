First Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible through the evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our day has been quiet so far, but we are preparing for a round of showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon. For the first time in awhile we have rain in the forecast, but for some the impacts could be greater than just a few showers; as a line of activity enters west Alabama, the potential for a couple of stronger storms can’t be ruled out. Severe weather won’t be widespread... there will actually be a few towns that don’t even see rain!

Of those who do see wet weather, it could range anywhere from moderate shower to localized heavy rain. Embedded inside the stronger storm cores, straight-line wind could be a concern. We also could see an environment that helps cells rotate, which means our threat for tornadoes can’t be eliminated.

⚠️ Tornado Watch issued for Autauga, Dallas, Lowndes, Marengo, Perry and Wilcox Counties until 7pm Tuesday 🌪



This threat also extends northward… includes all of west Alabama up to the Tennessee state line! pic.twitter.com/zyliaBRHBD — Amanda Curran ☼ (@WSFA_Amanda) October 25, 2022

A cold front will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. It’s possible some randomly scattered and nuisance showers roll through during the first half of the day ahead of the main line. Those would not cause any issues outside of brief light to moderate rain. It will also be breezy before any storms get here. Gusts will reach 25-35 mph all day long.

Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are possible with today's line of storms. (WSFA 12 News)

The main line will have the potential to producing strong to damaging wind gusts, some tornadoes, spotty hail, and briefly heavy rainfall. Most of the ingredients needed for fall severe weather in Alabama will be present in this situation, but there may be a slight lack of instability (fuel) due to cloud cover and early day shower activity.

Right now the potential lack of instability doesn’t look like it will be significant enough to reduce the severe weather threat. We are maintaining the level 2-of-4 risk for a good portion of the area, with a level 1-of-4 risk elsewhere. Timing looks to be the late afternoon through about midnight as the line progresses from west to east along the accelerating cold front. Things will dry out and clear out quickly after the rain ends tonight. Cooler air will push in for tomorrow and Thursday as highs stay in the upper 60s tomorrow and the lower to middle 70s Thursday.

A line of storms will come through late today. More rain is expected this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Tomorrow’s forecast is a bit uncertain regarding how much sun we’ll see. Some models have us staying sunny all day, but others feature low clouds throughout the day behind the departing system. In these types of situations we usually see more clouds than expected, so we’re going to call tomorrow partly cloudy for now. Just know it may end up cloudier than that for some of you.

Thursday will be sunny, but clouds return Friday. It will be a mix of sun and clouds kind of day with temperatures in the upper 70s. Another disturbance will then swing in for the weekend. This one doesn’t look like a severe weather issue at this time, but it will bring a chance of rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms from early Saturday through Sunday night. It won’t rain that entire time, but a low to medium chance of rain is in the forecast for that period.

Temperatures will generally top out in the 70s. (WSFA 12 News)

Once models get a better handle on how the system pans out the rain chances will be adjusted accordingly. For now plan on showery weather this weekend with dry breaks in the mix. Temperatures will struggle if gray skies and showers hang on all day long. Right now we have lower 70s, but some locations will likely fail to get to 70 degrees.

Next week looks to start quiet with temperatures topping out in the 70s. That’s great news because Monday is of course Halloween! It does look dry and not windy, which would be a solid forecast for any Halloween-related activities.

