Marbury High School opens agricultural science addition

Marbury High School
Marbury High School(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARBURY, Ala. (WSFA) - The saying “the kids are our future” is Autauga County Schools’ motivation for one of their latest’s advancements.

On Monday, school officials celebrated Marbury High School’s new agricultural science addition, along with a new life skills classroom for special education students, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“It’s an absolute game-changer. Very excited. The kids have been fired up ever since we opened it up,” said Marbury High School Principal Lyman Woodfin.

The new agricultural technology wing has eight classrooms where students will learn everything from welding and wiring to general construction.

Woodfin says not only will the school provide an advantage to students, but it will also help strengthen the local workforce.

Right up the hall is another new addition - a brand-new life skills classroom for Marbury’s special education students, like Larissa Ross.

Larissa says she enjoys being the elected homecoming princess, but her parents were most proud of the skills she has learned from working in the life skills coffee shop.

Students began enjoying the new advancements last week.

Woodfin said it cost up to $8 million.

