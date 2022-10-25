Advertise
Oak Mountain HS parts ways with head football coach

By WBRC Staff and Lynden Blake
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oak Mountain High School Principal Andrew Gunn says the school parted ways with Head Football Coach Tyler Crane on Oct. 24.

Gunn says the school wanted to go in a different direction and “appreciated coach Crane.”

The head coaching position will be posted soon, and Gunn says they hope to have a new hire by the spring semester.

Crane went 10-12 in two seasons.

