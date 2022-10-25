Advertise
Ribbon-cutting held for new Banks School

Banks School celebrated its brand-new building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.
Banks School celebrated its brand-new building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students at Banks School will finally be able to learn all under one roof.

The Pike County school celebrated its brand-new building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

Pike County Superintendent Mark Bazzell says the rebuilding of Banks School is a long time coming and couldn’t be possible without the support of the board of education.

“Banks has always been a unique arrangement. Banks School was actually two schools, “said Bazzell.

Bazzell says it took two and a half years to design the new building and around 18 months to build.

He said it makes more sense for the program to be in one building and will make the instructional standpoint even stronger.

The new addition not only has brand new classrooms, but a new gymnasium and science lab filled with $300,000 worth of STEM supplies, and teachers to conduct labs.

“We know that many of the jobs now are geared towards STEM, and so for students to have the opportunity to be exposed to stem as early as pre-K, it gets them prepared for future that’s going to be driven pretty much in the area,” said Principal of Banks School Shanell Rouse.

The superintendent said Banks School has had exceptional test scores year after year.

