Stanhope Elmore head football coach stepping down

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - This will be Brian Bradford’s last season as Stanhope Elmore High School’s head football coach.

The school put the announcement on Facebook Monday. In it, Bradford said he will continue through the end of the school year before stepping down. He did not give the reason for his departure or his his next plans but said, “Over the past two years, I felt convicted that God was wanting to move me in a different direction...This has been the hardest decision of my life and I hope and pray that everyone understands.”

Bradford has been the head coach since 2017. He’s had a 33-31 record during that time and is 3-6 so far this season.

Bradford has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.