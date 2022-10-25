Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

US to reforest the country with 1 billion trees

To combat a deforestation crisis, officials will plant 1.2 billion trees on U.S. soil in the next decade. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As a deforestation crisis reaches its breaking point in America, officials roll out a massive and ambitious plan to replant more than a billion new trees across the nation.

The plan to tackle this monumental environmental task involves you.

Wildfires are responsible for the destruction of millions of acres of forested land in the U.S.

David Lytle of the U.S. Forest Service said the problem has reached a breaking point.

“We are facing a wildlife crisis in the U.S., size and intensity, more difficult to fight,” he said. “And as a result of our limited resources ... backlog of 5 million acres in need of reforestation.”

Seeds of hope in the form of federal legislation called the REPLANT act couldn’t have come at a more pivotal time.

The bipartisan act delivers a much-needed infusion of funds and resources. It sets an ambitious goal of planting and regenerating more than one billion new trees on U.S. soil over the next decade.

According to Lytle, the goal of 1 billion trees planted is hoped to be met by expanding operations, hiring more people and doing more work on the ground.

Lytle said you could also help aid in the reforestation efforts by planting a tree on your property, working with local communities to restore and volunteering your time.

“All of us have a role to play in reforestation,” he said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a person who died in a late Sunday...
Victim killed in Sunday night Montgomery crash identified
Chick-fil-A will leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center.
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Jed Kennedy
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended for on-field incident
A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night.
Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire

Latest News

Bullock County probate judge gives to Alabama HBCUs
Bullock County probate judge gives to Alabama HBCUs
Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black...
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
Race for Montgomery County Sheriff
Race for Montgomery County Sheriff
Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha...
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people
Yolanda Adams takes over as executive director of Family Guidance Center of Alabama
Yolanda Adams takes over as executive director of Family Guidance Center of Alabama