WSFA will broadcast Magic City Classic Parade
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - You can watch the Magic City Classic Parade on WSFA 12 News Saturday morning.
The parade starts at 8 a.m. and will feature bands and dance teams from Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University.
The game between the two universities kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Birmingham’s Legion Field.
