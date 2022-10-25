Yolanda Adams takes over as executive director of Family Guidance Center of Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new leader is taking over at The Family Guidance Center of Alabama. Yolanda Adams succeeds Dr. Walter White who retired last month.

Adams proudly displayed the baton passed on to her by White.

“He had enough faith in me to say, ‘Hey, you can step in my shoes, and you can do it, and you can take it to another level,’” said Adams.

Adams is no stranger to FGC. She has worked there for 11 years. Before being named executive director, she served in several roles including program director for parenting matters and work ready.

“We have so many young adults that are not finishing high school and to be able to provide a program that will allow them to get their high school diploma or GED. It’s just very important,” said Adams. “I just love to see when those young adults have that opportunity to achieve that high school diploma and see what their next steps are.”

With a range of services from counseling to childcare training, she says her staff of more than 300 is committed to serving all 67 counties and building stronger families.

“We are impacting every walk of life, young, old, it doesn’t matter who you are, what income bracket you’re in, there is something for you. And if it isn’t for you, then most likely, you know, somebody that can benefit from the programs that we have,” said Adams.

As FGC looks towards the future, Adams says they will continue to provide quality services and expand to fit the growing needs of the community.

“That is our goal. Everybody that walks in the door will be welcomed and they will feel like they are part of the bigger family,” said Adams.

Adams is the first African American woman to hold this position with the Family Guidance Center of Alabama. She hopes this sends a message to people that they can achieve success if they work hard.

The center’s 34th Annual Families of the Year Awards is coming up. WSFA 12 News will highlight this year’s nominees ahead of the awards ceremony on Nov. 6.

