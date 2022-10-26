Advertise
4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary

(L-R) Alisha James, Twyla Cooper, Ladiamond Ferguson, Shunedra Edwards
(L-R) Alisha James, Twyla Cooper, Ladiamond Ferguson, Shunedra Edwards(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary.

Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.

Authorities conducted an investigation, and the following victims were taken into custody,

  • Ladiamond V. Ferguson, 28, from Opelika
  • Shunedra Q. Edwards, 29, from Opelika
  • Twyla K. Cooper, 32, from Opelika
  • Alisha M. James, 30, from Auburn

All four women were charged with second-degree assault and second-degree burglary.

