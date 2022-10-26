Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Amber Alert issued in Pennsylvania for missing 6-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued in Pennsylvania for Zoe Moss, 6. The suspect in the abduction is...
An Amber Alert was issued in Pennsylvania for Zoe Moss, 6. The suspect in the abduction is Vanessa Gutshall, 37.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOWNINGTON, Pa. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for a 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who is missing and may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Vanessa Gutshall and Zoe Moss were last seen in the area of the East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester, County, at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Zoe is described as 3-foot-8 and 50 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.

The suspect, Zoe’s biological mother, is 37 years old, approximately 5-foot-2 and 100 pound with light brown hair and blue eyes. Gutshall was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Gutshall was driving a gray 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with Pennsylvania plate KXR3699.

Zoe was at the school for a court-ordered, supervised visit with her mother when the supervisor reported she fled with the child, Downington police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Downington Police Department at 610-633-8810 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was found fatally shot in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street on...
Police identify woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a patrol vehicle belonging to the Alabama Bureau of...
State patrol vehicle stolen in Montgomery; suspect at large
Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black...
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs

Latest News

Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
In Google Voice scams, con artists look to use your identity to commit crimes
In Google Voice scams, con artists look to use your identity to commit crimes
In Google Voice scams, con artists look to use your identity to commit crimes
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk posts video of himself strolling into Twitter HQ
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned, Wednesday, Oct. 26,...
Fishermen plead not guilty to charges in tournament scandal