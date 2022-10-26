Advertise
Arrest made after Monday shooting turns deadly in Selma

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting Monday in...
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting Monday in Selma, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting Monday in Selma, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office.

According to DA Michael Jackson, Selma police arrested Javoris Tyrese Ladson, 23, Tuesday, the day after a shooting in the 300 block of Gaines Avenue.

Qwadevine Dewayne Walker, also 23, was shot multiple times and later was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the DA’s office said. A motive for the homicide was not immediately clear.

Ladson is being held on a $1.5 million bail at the Dallas County Jail.

