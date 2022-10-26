ASU, Alabama A&M set for Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will play in the Magic City Classic Saturday afternoon.

Alabama State is 4-3, while Alabama A&M is 3-4 for the season.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Legion Field, Birmingham

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN+

