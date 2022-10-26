ASU, Alabama A&M set for Magic City Classic
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will play in the Magic City Classic Saturday afternoon.
Alabama State is 4-3, while Alabama A&M is 3-4 for the season.
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Legion Field, Birmingham
WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN+
