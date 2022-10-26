Auburn, Arkansas to faceoff Saturday

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks will faceoff Saturday afternoon.

Auburn is 3-4, while Arkansas is 4-3 for the season.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

TIME: 11 A.M. Central

LOCATION: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

WHERE TO WATCH: SEC Network

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.