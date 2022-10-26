Auburn, Arkansas to faceoff Saturday
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks will faceoff Saturday afternoon.
Auburn is 3-4, while Arkansas is 4-3 for the season.
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
TIME: 11 A.M. Central
LOCATION: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn
WHERE TO WATCH: SEC Network
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.