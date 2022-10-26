Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dad arrested for DUI after passing out in elementary school pickup line, police say

The man was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated DUI with a passenger under the...
The man was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated DUI with a passenger under the age of 15, one count of extreme DUI, and one count of DUI with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – A man in Arizona was charged with DUI after passing out behind the wheel of a car in an elementary school pickup line, police say.

According to Arizona’s Family, someone called the Mesa Police Department shortly after 3 p.m. Monday to report a parent was unconscious in a car in front of Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary School.

Police say officers found a man trying to crawl into the passenger seat when they arrived. Witnesses told authorities he had been in the driver’s seat before they got there.

There were two young children in car seats in the vehicle who he had been waiting to pick up before passing out, according to court documents.

Officers said they noticed an open container of Twisted Tea in the driver’s side cup holder.

Documents state officers could smell alcohol on the man’s breath.

At first, he claimed he wasn’t driving but then allegedly admitted to taking a shot of Fireball Whisky and drinking Twisted Tea before driving to the school to pick up his kids, police said.

A preliminary breath test revealed he had a blood alcohol content level of .218, well over the legal limit.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated DUI with a passenger under the age of 15, one count of extreme DUI, and one count of DUI with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Montgomery police say a woman was found fatally shot in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street on...
Woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a patrol vehicle belonging to the Alabama Bureau of...
State patrol vehicle stolen in Montgomery; suspect at large
Severe weather is possible across parts of the Southeast today, including all of Alabama.
First Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible through the evening

Latest News

Remembering Jean Kuczka and Alexandria Bell, who died in a school shooting on Monday.
Remembering 2 victims killed in Missouri school shooting
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5...
No US-born Black players expected in World Series, a 1st since 1950
Joined by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rohit Chopra, left, and Federal Trade...
Biden administration targets fees
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Tornado
We’re heading into our fall severe weather season