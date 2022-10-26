Advertise
Daleville City Schools Board of Education searches for new superintendent

By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville City Schools’ Board of Education is in search of a new superintendent.

Current superintendent, Dr. Lisa Stamps, announced last week that she will be resigning at the end of 2022.

Beginning November 10, Dr. Stamps will serve as an adviser to the board until her official resignation at the end of December.

According to Alabama legal code, the school board must appoint an interim superintendent so there is no gap in the position.

The DCS board anticipates the appointment of the next superintendent to happen sometime around the new year.

Attorney for the school board, James Tarbox, said, “Every board member would tell you that they want to make sure that there is no disruption in the classroom and that this school system continues to provide a quality education to the students that it’s serving. And that has been and will be and will continue to be their priority and their goal as they go throughout this process, and it has to be their priority.”

Stamps will be taking a position as a Director of Leadership with the Alabama Association of School Boards.

