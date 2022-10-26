Faulkner to host Cumberland Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles will host the Cumberland Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Faulkner is 3-5, while Cumberland is 2-6 for the season.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

TIME: 1:30 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Billy D. Hilyer Stadium, Montgomery

WHERE TO WATCH: YouTube

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.