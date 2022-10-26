Advertise
Huntingdon to host Greensboro Saturday

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will host the Greensboro College Pride Saturday afternoon.

Huntingdon is 6-1, while Greensboro is 1-6 for the season.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

TIME: 1 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Samford Stadium, Montgomery

