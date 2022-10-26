Huntingdon to host Greensboro Saturday
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will host the Greensboro College Pride Saturday afternoon.
Huntingdon is 6-1, while Greensboro is 1-6 for the season.
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
TIME: 1 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Samford Stadium, Montgomery
