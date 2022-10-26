Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt welcome first child into the world

FILE - Sportsperson of the year honoree J.J. Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai attend the Sports...
FILE - Sportsperson of the year honoree J.J. Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai attend the Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Awards at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt had two big wins in NFL’s week 7 – first Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints and then again Sunday as his soccer star wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, gave birth to their son.

Koa James Watt, the couple’s first child, was born happy and healthy.

The family shared the news on social media Tuesday with a Tweet that reads, “Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed.”

The team also shared the exciting news with a Tweet saying, “Our newest little Cardinal. Congratulations J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai.”

Earlier this month, J.J. Watt had his heart shocked back into rhythm and played just three days later.

“It shows you what kind of a person and competitor and human being he is. He’s special,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

At the time, Watt said he was thankful to be healthy enough to play and was looking forward to seeing his son.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Montgomery police say a woman was found fatally shot in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street on...
Woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Severe weather is possible across parts of the Southeast today, including all of Alabama.
First Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible through the evening
Jed Kennedy
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended for on-field incident

Latest News

This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Man killed employer because his name was spelled wrong on his paycheck, report says
President Joe Biden gives remarks from the White House. (CNN, POOL)
Biden administration targets fees
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large
Darrll Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Tuesday,...
Verdict reached in Wisconsin parade killings trial