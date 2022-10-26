Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8.

Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments.

Autauga County

Butler County

  • One amendment would prohibit cities or municipalities from establishing their own school systems without county approval. Read more about the amendment.
  • The second amendment for Butler County authorizes municipalities to allow limited golf cart operations on designated streets or public roads.

Covington County

  • This is to authorize municipalities to allow limited golf cart operations on designated streets or public roads.

Dallas County

  • One amendment would allow certain elected or appointed county officials to participate in the Employees’ Retirement Systems of Alabama.
  • The other amendment allows mayors to participate in the Employees’ Retirement System.

Macon County

  • This amendment would prevent the sheriff from participating in the supernumerary program of the county. It would also allow the sheriff to participate in the Employees’ Retirement System and provide for retroactive effect.

Montgomery County

  • One amendment would require the county probate judge to be an attorney licensed in Alabama. It also authorizes the probate judge to exercise equity jurisdiction concurrent with the circuit court in cases originally filed in the county probate court.
  • The other amendment allows mayors to participate in the Employees’ Retirement System.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a person who died in a late Sunday...
Victim killed in Sunday night Montgomery crash identified
Chick-fil-A will leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center.
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
Jed Kennedy
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended for on-field incident
A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night.
Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire

Latest News

Derrick Cunningham faces Neil Pierce in race for Montgomery County Sheriff.
Meet the candidates running for Montgomery County sheriff
Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black...
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
Parents of slain teen, mayors urge passage of bail change
Poll worker shortages continue to impact communities across the Ozarks, including Taney County.
Alabama fully staffed with poll workers for upcoming election