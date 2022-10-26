List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8.

Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments.

Autauga County

This would establish an ad valorem tax to benefit public schools in the the Central and Daniel Pratt school zones. Read more about the proposed property tax.

Butler County

One amendment would prohibit cities or municipalities from establishing their own school systems without county approval. Read more about the amendment.

The second amendment for Butler County authorizes municipalities to allow limited golf cart operations on designated streets or public roads.

Covington County

This is to authorize municipalities to allow limited golf cart operations on designated streets or public roads.

Dallas County

One amendment would allow certain elected or appointed county officials to participate in the Employees’ Retirement Systems of Alabama.

The other amendment allows mayors to participate in the Employees’ Retirement System.

Macon County

This amendment would prevent the sheriff from participating in the supernumerary program of the county. It would also allow the sheriff to participate in the Employees’ Retirement System and provide for retroactive effect.

Montgomery County

One amendment would require the county probate judge to be an attorney licensed in Alabama. It also authorizes the probate judge to exercise equity jurisdiction concurrent with the circuit court in cases originally filed in the county probate court.

The other amendment allows mayors to participate in the Employees’ Retirement System.

