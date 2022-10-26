LIVE: Dothan school board members speak on Wolves football coach situation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones are holding a press conference on Wednesday regarding the suspension of Dothan Wolves football coach Jed Kennedy.

Kennedy was suspended from all activities for one week on Monday. This came after a review of an on-field incident during last week’s game against Opelika when video showed Kennedy shoving volunteer assistant coach Early Walker to the ground.

Guilford indicated to News 4 that she and Jones have concerns about the process and promised they will speak to their specifics during the briefing. You can read more on that in the story provided below:

The press conference is scheduled to happen at noon and can be viewed in the livestream above.

