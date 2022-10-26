Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

LIVE: Dothan school board members speak on Wolves football coach situation

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones are holding a press conference on Wednesday regarding the suspension of Dothan Wolves football coach Jed Kennedy.

Kennedy was suspended from all activities for one week on Monday. This came after a review of an on-field incident during last week’s game against Opelika when video showed Kennedy shoving volunteer assistant coach Early Walker to the ground.

Guilford indicated to News 4 that she and Jones have concerns about the process and promised they will speak to their specifics during the briefing. You can read more on that in the story provided below:

School board members concerned about coach’s suspension after violent shove

The press conference is scheduled to happen at noon and can be viewed in the livestream above.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Montgomery police say a woman was found fatally shot in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street on...
Woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a patrol vehicle belonging to the Alabama Bureau of...
State patrol vehicle stolen in Montgomery; suspect at large
Severe weather is possible across parts of the Southeast today, including all of Alabama.
First Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible through the evening

Latest News

Tornado
We’re heading into our fall severe weather season
Halloween treats are getting smaller due to shrinkflation and a move by candy companies to...
‘Shrinkflation’ hits Halloween candy
Next Thursday, WSFA 12 News will hold the second Day of Dreams telethon event benefiting the...
WSFA to hold 2022 Day of Dreams Telethon benefiting MAP Center, Mercy House
Gordon, Alabama mayor Elbert Melton during his January 2019 trial on voter fraud charges.
Theft charge facing former Gordon, Alabama mayor dismissed