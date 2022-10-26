Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man killed employer because his name was spelled wrong on his paycheck, report says

Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.(Aurora Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (Gray News) – A Colorado man has been arrested after fatally shooting his boss following an argument, police say.

According to Aurora police, Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police say officers were called to the business Thursday night for reports of a shooting somewhere on the property. When officers arrived, they learned the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Love and his employer.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures to the victim but were unsuccessful.

Love, who police say fled the scene before officers arrived, was later found in a vehicle and arrested without further incident.

According to KDVR, Love shot his boss because his middle initial was incorrect on his paycheck, preventing him from being able to cash it.

Frustrated he was unable to cash his check, Love drove to the business where he got into an argument with his employers, KDVR reports. He then shot 52-year-old Marvin Johnson in the face, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Montgomery police say a woman was found fatally shot in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street on...
Woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Severe weather is possible across parts of the Southeast today, including all of Alabama.
First Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible through the evening
Jed Kennedy
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended for on-field incident

Latest News

This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
President Joe Biden gives remarks from the White House. (CNN, POOL)
Biden administration targets fees
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large
Darrll Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Tuesday,...
Verdict reached in Wisconsin parade killings trial