Meet the candidates running for Alabama Supreme Court Place 5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The race for Alabama Supreme Court Place 5 comes down to two candidates: Greg Cook and Anita Kelly.

Kelly, a Democrat, has served three six-year terms as a Montgomery County circuit court judge.

“Working in the family court division. It has been my responsibility to handle cases on a day-to-day basis, and that’s hearing cases involving family law, juvenile court, criminal cases,” said Kelly.

Kelly said her experience on the bench makes her the most qualified candidate to serve on the state’s high court.

“I believe in our democracy. I believe in a representative form of government. I believe in equal protection. I believe in the rule of law. I believe in justice for all people,” said Kelly.

Cook, the Republican nominee in the race, is a longtime attorney. He served as the general counsel for the Alabama Republican Party.

“I’ve written a two-volume book on Alabama court rules. I’ve handled over 1,000 matters in Alabama. I have tried bench trials. I’ve tried jury trials. I’ve done appeals in this very building,” said Cook.

That experience is why Cook believes voters should choose him. Cook says he’s the conservative rule of law candidate.

“People in Alabama want to make sure that their candidate, the person on the Alabama Supreme Court, is going to follow the rule of law and not make up their own idea about what the law should be, but follow what the Legislature has passed,” he said.

