Meet the candidates running for Montgomery County sheriff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are two candidates on the ballot running for Montgomery County sheriff. Democrat Derrick Cunningham, the incumbent, faces Libertarian Neil Pierce.

Cunningham has been with the department since 1999. He first served as chief deputy before he was sworn in as sheriff in 2015.

“I just feel like I have a calling for this job. I love Montgomery. I love the communities. I love everything about Montgomery. And so I love what I do,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham believes the sheriff must be a pillar of the community. He supports community-based policing and programs that develop relationships with our youths and seniors.

“Our main focus is making sure that we’re passing on valuable information to our communities and making sure that our communities know what we need from them to help us protect them better,” he said.

Cunningham is up against Neil Pierce. The Libertarian candidate is a longtime resident of Montgomery and an Auburn University at Montgomery graduate. He retired after working 16 years as a marketing director for Humana.

“I have a strong administrative background. I have worked in three different states, in special investigation units, working in North Carolina, Florida and Louisiana, so I do have a background in investigations,” said Pierce.

Pierce says he’s running to get the people of Montgomery County another choice. He also says the community is a priority.

“I live in a pretty secure neighborhood, but you shouldn’t be able to hear gunshots almost on a nightly basis on the weekends in the background,” Pierce said.

You can read more about Pierce and Cunningham on their Facebook pages.

