‘Please come forward’: Families seek justice in 2017 Butler County double homicide

Ja'von Banks (L) and Ladarious Lymon (R) were murdered in Butler County in 2017.
Ja’von Banks (L) and Ladarious Lymon (R) were murdered in Butler County in 2017. Their families and law enforcement continue to seek justice.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the families of Ladarious Lymon and Ja’von Banks, emotions are still high five years after their murders.

The two 22-year-old men were fatally shot in 2017. Deputies discovered their bodies inside of a vehicle along Airport Road in Butler County.

Ladarious Lymon and Javon Banks were found dead in their vehicle on Airport Road in Butler County on Oct. 25, 2017.
Ladarious Lymon and Javon Banks were found dead in their vehicle on Airport Road in Butler County on Oct. 25, 2017. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

On this horrific anniversary, family members just want to know who took their loved ones.

“Please come forward,” said Annie Loveless, the mother of Javon Banks. “We just want justice for our sons where we can be able to move on. Please, please, come forward.”

The families of two men murdered in Butler County in 2017 are still waiting for justice five years later.
The families of two men murdered in Butler County in 2017 are still waiting for justice five years later.(WSFA 12 News)

The crime is affecting the lives of many, which is why Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond stressed during a news conference Tuesday that this case will never go cold. Ladarious Lymon’s son, Ladarious Junior, was at the press conference.

“As long I’m the sheriff, it’s never going to be a cold case,” Bond said. “We’re going to keep it at the front of the list, because I want justice for these two families.”

Authorities have been working leads in this double homicide investigation as technology evolves

“There’s a lot of new technology out there that we try to utilize,” Bond said.

Perhaps the biggest clue could come from the public. The sheriff is working alongside Central Alabama CrimeStoppers to find any information that can lead to an arrest.

The public can report tips anonymously and earn rewards totaling $10,000. That’s $5,000 each from CrimeStoppers and the Alabama governor’s office if a tip leads to an arrest.

“We know that there is someone out there who knows exactly what happened, and these two families deserve to know what happened, and we need to get them justice,” Bond said.

The public is asked to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 382-652. People can also call CrimeStoppers through their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP.

