Police identify woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a woman fatally shot Tuesday as Erica Wagner.

Sgt. Tina McGriff said Wagner, 35, was found in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street around 7:40 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information about the case was not publicly released.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this homicide to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, the Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831

