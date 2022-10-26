Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police searching for man who attacked restaurant workers

Police are looking for a man who attacked workers at a fast food restaurant in Georgia. (Credit: Waynesboro Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (CNN) - Police are looking for a man accused of attacking drive-thru workers in Georgia.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

The suspect is seen reaching through the window and throwing several objects.

He is also seen picking up three dispensers of tea and dumping them on the floor and the workers.

Police did not identify the fast food restaurant where the incident took place.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8030.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Montgomery police say a woman was found fatally shot in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street on...
Woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Severe weather is possible across parts of the Southeast today, including all of Alabama.
First Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible through the evening
Jed Kennedy
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended for on-field incident

Latest News

Affordable Care Act premiums are rising by 4 percent for 2023, but enhanced subsidies will...
Obamacare premiums up; subsidies will help
A California family is terrified after a woman with a pickaxe smashed the windows of their...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman with pickax vandalizes family’s home
President Joe Biden is set to give remarks from the White House on actions 'to provide families...
LIVE: Biden to deliver remarks on actions to give families ‘more breathing room’
FILE - Sportsperson of the year honoree J.J. Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai attend the Sports...
J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt welcome first child into the world
A map shows the contested part of Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
Russia fires rockets at Ukraine, renews ‘dirty bomb’ claims