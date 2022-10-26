Preliminary plan revealed for new Pike Road High School

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road Schools recently revealed the preliminary layout for its new high school campus.

“There’s a lot of things that happen before you start moving dirt. You have to go through the programming phase and the design phase,” said Pike Road Schools Superintendent Keith Lankford. “We know we need eight to 10 English classrooms, social studies classrooms, science classrooms. We’re designing the band room and the gymnasium. We’re putting the blocks together to form a school.”

Lankford said the new school, located at the corner of Wallahatchie Road and Vaughn Road across from Woodland Church, will cover 230,000 square house feet and be able to house 1,200 students.

The school is being designed with growth in mind.

“We have, for the last two decades, been the fastest growing municipality. So, we know that that’s not going to slow down,” said Lankford.

The school system is working to get input from teachers, students, staff and the community. The superintendent said they want to get this right.

“This Pike Road community, everybody working together and understanding that schools are so important for the growth of this community,” said Lankford.

Lankford hopes to have dirt moving by late March or early April and have students in the new building by fall of 2025.

Pike Road High School currently has 850 students. The project will be funded by a property tax increase that passed in 2021.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.