Quiet and comfortable for the rest of the workweek

Sunny to partly cloudy conditions expected through Friday with highs slowly warming each day
Cooler and dry for the remainder of the workweek
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are in the process of drying out today after some showers (but not that many storms) rolled through Alabama late Tuesday... today, behind yesterday’s cold front we will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy. Cooler air and lower humidity have both returned to the forecast; highs will climb to either side of 70° today, but we will start to warm up a bit by Thursday and Friday.

Both today and tomorrow will be mostly sunny from start to finish. There will be a breeze today around 5-15 mph, but the wind speeds come down to 5-10 mph for tomorrow.

Clouds return Friday, but it won’t be entirely gray... we expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Temperatures will mainly be in the lower and middle 70s.
Temperatures will mainly be in the lower and middle 70s.(WSFA 12 News)

Another disturbance will then swing in for the weekend. This one won’t be a severe weather issue, but it will bring a chance of rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night.

Rain is expected at times this weekend.
Rain is expected at times this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

It won’t rain that entire time, but there will certainly be rain at times.

Temperatures will rise into the 70s this weekend, but if anyone stays overcast and rainy longer then highs may barely get to 70 degrees. If we had to highlight a window with the highest chance of rain right now it would likely be 7 p.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Sunday. Even during that 24-hour period there will be dry breaks mixed in!

Total rain this weekend will be in the 1/2" to 1" range.
Total rain this weekend will be in the 1/2" to 1" range.(WSFA 12 News)

Halloween will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry with temperatures topping out in the lower 70s. That bodes well for any Halloween-related activities you have planned on Monday.

Dry weather with slowly increasing temperatures will follow suit as next week moves along. No other chance of rain exists beyond this weekend for right now.

