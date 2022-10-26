Quiet and cooler rest of the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Things are drying out quickly this morning behind yesterday’s cold front and associated rain. Cooler air has arrived and will be here today and tomorrow. Highs today will reach 70 degrees and highs tomorrow will be in the mid-70s.

Rain is expected at times this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Both today and tomorrow will be mostly sunny from start to finish. There will be a breeze today around 8-14 mph, but the wind speeds come down to 5-10 mph for tomorrow.

Clouds return Friday, but it won’t be entirely gray. It will be a mix of sun and clouds kind of day with temperatures in the upper 70s. The wind will pick back up a little bit to around 8-14 mph on Friday.

Temperatures will mainly be in the lower and middle 70s. (WSFA 12 News)

Another disturbance will then swing in for the weekend. This one won’t be a severe weather issue, but it will bring a chance of rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. It won’t rain that entire time, but there will certainly be rain at times.

Temperatures will rise into the 70s this weekend, but if anyone stays overcast and rainy longer then highs may barely get to 70 degrees. If we had to highlight a window with the highest chance of rain right now it would likely be 7 p.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Sunday. Even during that 24-hour period there will be dry breaks mixed in!

Total rain this weekend will be in the 1/2" to 1" range. (WSFA 12 News)

Halloween will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry with temperatures topping out in the lower 70s. That bodes well for any Halloween-related activities you have planned on Monday.

Dry weather with slowly increasing temperatures will follow suit as next week moves along. No other chance of rain exists beyond this weekend for right now.

