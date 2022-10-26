Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

SEC takes strong stance against storming the field

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 15.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference wants tremendous competition.

It also wants teams from both schools to have a safe experience after playing in perhaps the most frenzied arenas in college football.

Wild celebrations after No. 3 Tennessee’s landmark home win over No. 6 Alabama and No. 18 LSU’s victory over 15th-ranked Mississippi turned into hefty fines for both winning schools for violating the SEC’s Access to Competition Area.

Tennessee was fined $100,000 and LSU was docked $250,000.

The SEC has an increasing scale on fines with additional violations triggering bigger penalties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Montgomery police say a woman was found fatally shot in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street on...
Police identify woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a patrol vehicle belonging to the Alabama Bureau of...
State patrol vehicle stolen in Montgomery; suspect at large
Severe weather is possible across parts of the Southeast today, including all of Alabama.
First Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible through the evening

Latest News

Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate...
Government awarding $1 billion to schools for electric buses
A map shows the contested part of Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills as Ukraine villages pounded
In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city