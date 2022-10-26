Selma High School goes remote after ‘alarming’ number flu, COVID cases

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma High School has moved to remote learning for the remainder of the week after an increase of illnesses, district officials announced Wednesday.

The district said an “alarming” amount of students and staff at the school have had flu-like symptoms or tested positive for COIVD-19 this week.

“You can never be too safe,” said Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd. “With flu season now underway, we know someone can easily transmit it to others, and we felt virtual learning would be best to prevent the worst-case scenario.”

According to Selma City Schools, 183 students were absent Tuesday and 18 staff members were out with flu symptoms.

“We are encouraging parents to take their children to the doctor if they should show any signs of sickness to be preventive,” Byrd added.

Officials said custodial staff will disinfect, sanitize and deep clean all areas of the school building over the next few days.

Students will be able to pick up their lunch from a nearby school each day from 9 a.m. until noon.

Selma High School is scheduled to reopen on Monday.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.