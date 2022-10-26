Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

State patrol vehicle stolen in Montgomery; suspect at large

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a patrol vehicle belonging to the Alabama Bureau of...
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a patrol vehicle belonging to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles was stolen in Montgomery on Oct. 24, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for the person who stole a patrol vehicle belonging to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on Holcomb Street in Montgomery. The vehicle was later recovered, but the thief has not been caught.

ALEA did not release any other information on the suspect or how the vehicle was stolen.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a person who died in a late Sunday...
Victim killed in Sunday night Montgomery crash identified
Chick-fil-A will leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center.
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
Jed Kennedy
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended for on-field incident
A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night.
Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire

Latest News

Derrick Cunningham faces Neil Pierce in race for Montgomery County Sheriff.
Meet the candidates running for Montgomery County sheriff
Firearm discharged by students at McDonnell Elementary School, no injuries reported
Firearm discharged by students at McDonnell Elementary School, no injuries reported
Ja’von Banks (L) and Ladarious Lymon (R) were murdered in Butler County in 2017. Their...
‘Please come forward’: Families seek justice in 2017 Butler County double homicide
Bullock County probate judge gives to Alabama HBCUs
Bullock County probate judge gives to Alabama HBCUs