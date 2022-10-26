State patrol vehicle stolen in Montgomery; suspect at large

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for the person who stole a patrol vehicle belonging to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on Holcomb Street in Montgomery. The vehicle was later recovered, but the thief has not been caught.

ALEA did not release any other information on the suspect or how the vehicle was stolen.

