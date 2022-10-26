Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after thieves made off with an ATM in Gardendale early Wednesday morning.

According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks the suspects used a forklift to steal an ATM from the Regions Bank located on Odum Rd across from Walmart.

It happened around 5 a.m.

Police were able to recover the machinery used in the heist but the ATM remains missing.

