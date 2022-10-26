Advertise
Town of Pike Road turns 25 years old

The Town of Pike Road is celebrating 25 years as a municipality.
By Bethany Davis
Oct. 26, 2022
Pike Road, Ala. (WSFA) - The Town of Pike Road is celebrating 25 years as a municipality.

Pike Road was incorporated in 1997. At the time, it had one goal: Cultivating a community that reflected the interests and values of its community. Since then, Pike Road has seen everything from annexation to education to innovation.

The town has adopted zoning, learned how to provide services, created a school system, opened a number of new businesses, and welcomed thousands of new neighbors into its now more than 70 neighborhoods.

Pike Road has also been named the fastest-growing municipality in Alabama for two decades in a row!

The Town developed its Four Pillars, which are the driving considerations for every action. These are planning, services, education, and quality of life.

To celebrate the anniversary, Pike Road is inviting the whole community to stop by Town Hall (9575 Vaughn Road) Wednesday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., for some cupcakes and a commemorative 25th-anniversary pin. It is also asking folks in the community to share a story or a video about what makes Pike Road “home” to them and their families.

Photos and videos can be emailed to info@pikeroad.us or shared on social media by tagging @townofpikeroad and using #mypikeroad.

