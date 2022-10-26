Troy University gets $3M grant for community health worker program

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Health care resources can be more difficult to access for those in rural areas in the state, but Troy University has received a federal grant that may help bridge this gap.

The Health Resources and Services Administration presented Troy University’s College of Health and Human Services a $3 million grant.

“This is a unique funding opportunity that has come through the Biden administration,” said Javier Boyas, Troy University’s director of social work and human services.

The grant will be used over a three-year period to construct an online certification program for those interested in becoming community health workers in Alabama. The 12-week online program is for anyone who wants to help their communities. The program completely funded by the grant.

The certified community health workers will educate the people in their counties about the importance of health services and resources that people are entitled to but may not be aware of.

When HRSA was looking for a candidate to hold this certification course, Ghandi Daniels, executive director of the Wellness Coalition, said Troy was a fit for the opportunity from the very beginning. The Wellness Coalition chose the grant recipient for HRSA.

“Troy University, the first time that we reached out to them, they were so gracious, and their administration was able to provide everything that we would need to build a curriculum for the program,” said Daniels.

The dean of health services at Troy University, John Garner, said this opportunity will allow students to see Troy in a different light and may even inspire students to further their education.

“It allows us to touch some parts of the state that we haven’t been able to in the past, and so the piece of this grant is for rural components, and we will be doing a study to see which counties potentially could have the greatest impact with this,” said Garner.

The certification course will take place this spring No prior experience is needed.

To learn more about the online certification course, visit this link. Those interested on becoming a community health worker may email Boyas at jboyas@troy.edu or nursing school director Jeffery Forehand jforehand@troy.edu.

