Tuskegee, Kentucky State set for Saturday matchup

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers are set to play against the Kentucky State University Thorobreds Saturday afternoon.

Tuskegee is 6-2, while Kentucky State is 4-4 for the season.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

TIME: 12 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Alumni Stadium, Frankfort, KY

