Wiregrass women to compete in 2022 Miss Troy University pageant

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Eight Troy University students will compete in the 50th Miss Troy University Pageant on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The pageant will begin at 5 p.m. in the Claudia Crosby Theater on the Troy Campus. Admission is $5 for students and $10 for the general public.

The winner will serve as an ambassador for the University and will compete for the title of Miss Alabama in 2023. Candidates are judged on a private interview, an on-stage question and social impact pitch, talent, and red carpet.

Candidates in this year’s pageant are:

Hannah Champion is a junior Interpreter Training and Communications double major from Thomasville, Ala. Her social impact platform is “Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Support and Awareness.” She will be originating a creative drawing in under two minutes.

Julia Rutland is a junior Elementary Education major from Rome, Ga. Her social impact platform is “Go P.I.N.K. for Breast Cancer Awareness.” She will be performing a tap dance to “Great Balls of Fire.”

Cydney Hicks is a junior Nursing major from Slocomb, Ala. Her social impact platform is “Advocating for Suicide Awareness.” She will be performing a contemporary dance to “You Say” by Lauren Daigle.

Hannah Dinkel is a junior Business Marketing major from Prattville, Ala. Her social impact platform is “Empowered Students Empowering Students.” She will be performing sign language.

Abigail Grantham is a junior Elementary/Collaborative Education major from Donalsonville, Ga. Her social impact platform is “The Make-A-Wish Foundation: Turning Pumpkins into Carriages.” She will be performing vocally.

Katrina Shorey is a senior Social Work major from Prattville, Ala. Her social impact platform is “Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness.” She will be performing vocally “Burn” from “Hamilton.”

Rebekah Wester is a graduate student pursuing Journalism from Springville, Ala. Her social impact platform is “Cell Phone Dependency.” She will be performing vocally.

Jordan Dominguez is a sophomore Nursing major from Marianna, Florida. Her social impact platform is “The Dull Side of SHARP.” She will be performing a monologue recitation.

