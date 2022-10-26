Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Wiregrass women to compete in 2022 Miss Troy University pageant

Caroline Alexis Clark became the 49th Miss TROY last year. The 50th pageant is set for Oct. 29...
Caroline Alexis Clark became the 49th Miss TROY last year. The 50th pageant is set for Oct. 29 in the Claudia Crosby Theater on the Troy Campus.(Troy University)
By Troy Today
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Eight Troy University students will compete in the 50th Miss Troy University Pageant on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The pageant will begin at 5 p.m. in the Claudia Crosby Theater on the Troy Campus. Admission is $5 for students and $10 for the general public.

The winner will serve as an ambassador for the University and will compete for the title of Miss Alabama in 2023. Candidates are judged on a private interview, an on-stage question and social impact pitch, talent, and red carpet.

Candidates in this year’s pageant are:

  • Hannah Champion is a junior Interpreter Training and Communications double major from Thomasville, Ala. Her social impact platform is “Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Support and Awareness.” She will be originating a creative drawing in under two minutes.
  • Julia Rutland is a junior Elementary Education major from Rome, Ga. Her social impact platform is “Go P.I.N.K. for Breast Cancer Awareness.” She will be performing a tap dance to “Great Balls of Fire.”
  • Cydney Hicks is a junior Nursing major from Slocomb, Ala. Her social impact platform is “Advocating for Suicide Awareness.” She will be performing a contemporary dance to “You Say” by Lauren Daigle.
  • Hannah Dinkel is a junior Business Marketing major from Prattville, Ala. Her social impact platform is “Empowered Students Empowering Students.” She will be performing sign language.
  • Abigail Grantham is a junior Elementary/Collaborative Education major from Donalsonville, Ga. Her social impact platform is “The Make-A-Wish Foundation: Turning Pumpkins into Carriages.” She will be performing vocally.
  • Katrina Shorey is a senior Social Work major from Prattville, Ala. Her social impact platform is “Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness.” She will be performing vocally “Burn” from “Hamilton.”
  • Rebekah Wester is a graduate student pursuing Journalism from Springville, Ala. Her social impact platform is “Cell Phone Dependency.” She will be performing vocally.
  • Jordan Dominguez is a sophomore Nursing major from Marianna, Florida. Her social impact platform is “The Dull Side of SHARP.” She will be performing a monologue recitation.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Montgomery police say a woman was found fatally shot in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street on...
Police identify woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a patrol vehicle belonging to the Alabama Bureau of...
State patrol vehicle stolen in Montgomery; suspect at large
Severe weather is possible across parts of the Southeast today, including all of Alabama.
First Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible through the evening

Latest News

12 Talk: Montgomery Lions Club Chili Cookoff
12 Talk: Montgomery Lions Club Chili Cookoff
Fall severe weather season in Alabama
Fall severe weather season in Alabama
Queen of Clean: Hand washable garments
Queen of Clean: Hand washable garments
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
LIVE: Dothan school board members speak on Wolves football coach situation
Tornado
We’re heading into our fall severe weather season