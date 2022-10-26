Advertise
Woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigation a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday.

Sgt. Tina McGriff said the victim, a woman, was found in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name was not released.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

