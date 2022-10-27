14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryan Scarbrough, a 14-year-old Chilton County High School student, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon.

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened on County Road 28 in Clanton. The shooter is an unidentified adult male and is currently in custody on unrelated charges.

In a statement released on the Chilton County High School’s Facebook page, Principal Ron Pinson said they are “working with our partners in Chilton County to provide grief counseling to the staff and students who have been impacted emotionally by this tragedy, and we will do everything we can to assist the family in their time of need.”

Shearon said that an investigation is underway and no one has been charged at this time.

