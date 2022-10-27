Advertise
Alabama continues to expand job market


The state's latest unemployment rate drop is an encouraging sign yet it contains a mismatch component in regards to a critical shortage of skilled labor.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - At least 400 new jobs are coming to the River Region. The company, Hyundai Mobis, will expand in Montgomery. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, this is another win for the state.

“We support the work of companies that choose to make Alabama home,” said Ivey. “And the men and women of Alabama’s workforce I believe, can’t be beat.”

Leaders say they want businesses expanding and moving to the state which means more jobs, but they need to have enough people to staff the state’s current workforce and the one they expect to grow.

“We’re having to work cohesively with all of the state’s workforce development community in order to better train workers that are coming out of high school and that are coming out of college, to have them prepared for the types of jobs that we have available in the state,” said Tara Hutchison with the Alabama Department of Labor.

Despite obstacles that the COVID-19 pandemic created, economic growth in Alabama is accelerating. Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth attributes that to the many incentives the state offers.

“The Alabama Jobs Act that’s so important for companies located in Alabama,” he said. “We compete with other states for bringing businesses here.”

And Alabamians end up benefiting from this in the long run with all the job opportunities. Right now, there are over 2 million available jobs.

“With the exception of one month, we’ve been, can see month over month growth in that wage and salary, employment level,” said Hutchison.

And the total number of jobs created in 2022 will be available in spring 2023.

