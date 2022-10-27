Attorney general hosts statewide law enforcement summit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officers from across Alabama made their way to Montgomery for the 23rd Annual Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Summit Thursday.

“This kind of event is invaluable for law enforcement,” said Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn.

Lovvorn says an increase in violent crime and a decrease in manpower are just a few of the challenges law enforcement faces. He says attending the summit is beneficial for his department as they work to find solutions.

“All the problems that we’re facing and dealing with, this just helps to get those situations resolved and to come up with some ideas,” said Lovvorn.

More than 900 law enforcement officers and prosecutors from across the state took part. Attorney General Steve Marshall says making sure that law enforcement feels supported is key.

“We asked law enforcement to risk their lives for total strangers. It’s a unique person that’s willing to do that, to begin with. And if we don’t make them feel valued, if we don’t demonstrate their importance and what they do, and then becomes very hard to be able to convince somebody to do this job,” said Marshall.

As part of the summit, time was set aside to honor fallen officers from across the state.

“We saw 13 men that were honored not only for their service and their courage but also their willingness to be able to protect and serve,” Marshall added.

Marshall has made it a point to visit with each of those families who have lost a loved one. He says with each life lost comes with it a community forever changed.

“I think we lose sight sometimes at the fact that when we hear about a loss of a law enforcement officer, that’s a father, or a son, or a daughter, or a husband, or a spouse. And those are lives that impact communities,” he said.

The summit was held at the Church of the Highlands.

