Billion-dollar weather disasters happening much more in U.S.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricanes, tornado outbreaks, severe thunderstorm events, winter storms, droughts, wildfires, heatwaves, cold snaps. These can all qualify as disasters, but not all of them reach the threshold of costing at least $1 billion.

Billion-dollar weather and climate disasters are the worst-of-the-worst. They are tracked each year by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

U.S. billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in 2022. (NOAA)

So far in 2022 there have been 15 such disasters. They include drought and wildfires out west, to severe weather and tornado outbreaks in the Plains, Midwest and Southeast, to flooding in Kentucky and Missouri, to Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian.

Most of the disasters to reach at least $1 billion in damages have occurred in the middle of the U.S. Alabama was affected by three of those: the tornado outbreak on March 30, the tornado outbreak of April 4-6 and the severe weather outbreak of April 11-13. Each of those events brought numerous severe weather and/or tornado reports to Alabama.

According to NOAA, the total cost of this year’s billion-dollar disasters sits at $29.3 billion. This value does not include Hurricane Fiona, Hurricane Ian or the western wildfires. Once those are added in, that value will probably approach $100 billion. That’s a value the U.S. has reached in four of the last five years.

2022 is approaching the totals that were seen in 2017, 2020 and 2021 when it comes to billion-dollar weather and climate disasters. (Climate Central)

It’s impossible to say how many more, if any at all, billion-dollar weather and climate disasters will strike the U.S. in 2022. Even if none occur, the year will go down as well above normal. A normal year brings about seven of these disasters to the U.S. Here we are in late October with more than double that value already.

The year is on pace to finish near where the hyperactive disaster years of 2017, 2020 and 2021 finished. Those are the top three years for billion-dollar disaster occurrences in the U.S. since NOAA began recordkeeping.

Billion-dollar disasters are becoming much more "normal" in the U.S. (Climate Central)

Notice all of the top years for billion-dollar disasters have happened in the last five years. It’s an unsettling trend that really began with the turn of the century. Back in the 1980s there was, on average, an 80-day period between billion-dollar events. In the 1990s that value shrunk to 60-70 days. In the last decade the time between each disaster is down to a measly 20 days or so.

In other words, these big-time weather and climate disasters are occurring much more often now than they did just 20 or 30 years ago. You can read more about the trends and numbers courtesy of a recent report issued by Climate Central by clicking here.

