Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Billion-dollar weather disasters happening much more in U.S.

2022 will be a top year for billion-dollar weather disasters
On March 25th, 2021, 10 tornadoes touched down in the state of Alabama
On March 25th, 2021, 10 tornadoes touched down in the state of Alabama
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricanes, tornado outbreaks, severe thunderstorm events, winter storms, droughts, wildfires, heatwaves, cold snaps. These can all qualify as disasters, but not all of them reach the threshold of costing at least $1 billion.

Billion-dollar weather and climate disasters are the worst-of-the-worst. They are tracked each year by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

U.S. billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in 2022.
U.S. billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in 2022.(NOAA)

So far in 2022 there have been 15 such disasters. They include drought and wildfires out west, to severe weather and tornado outbreaks in the Plains, Midwest and Southeast, to flooding in Kentucky and Missouri, to Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian.

Most of the disasters to reach at least $1 billion in damages have occurred in the middle of the U.S. Alabama was affected by three of those: the tornado outbreak on March 30, the tornado outbreak of April 4-6 and the severe weather outbreak of April 11-13. Each of those events brought numerous severe weather and/or tornado reports to Alabama.

According to NOAA, the total cost of this year’s billion-dollar disasters sits at $29.3 billion. This value does not include Hurricane Fiona, Hurricane Ian or the western wildfires. Once those are added in, that value will probably approach $100 billion. That’s a value the U.S. has reached in four of the last five years.

2022 is approaching the totals that were seen in 2017, 2020 and 2021 when it comes to...
2022 is approaching the totals that were seen in 2017, 2020 and 2021 when it comes to billion-dollar weather and climate disasters.(Climate Central)

It’s impossible to say how many more, if any at all, billion-dollar weather and climate disasters will strike the U.S. in 2022. Even if none occur, the year will go down as well above normal. A normal year brings about seven of these disasters to the U.S. Here we are in late October with more than double that value already.

The year is on pace to finish near where the hyperactive disaster years of 2017, 2020 and 2021 finished. Those are the top three years for billion-dollar disaster occurrences in the U.S. since NOAA began recordkeeping.

Billion-dollar disasters are becoming much more "normal" in the U.S.
Billion-dollar disasters are becoming much more "normal" in the U.S.(Climate Central)

Notice all of the top years for billion-dollar disasters have happened in the last five years. It’s an unsettling trend that really began with the turn of the century. Back in the 1980s there was, on average, an 80-day period between billion-dollar events. In the 1990s that value shrunk to 60-70 days. In the last decade the time between each disaster is down to a measly 20 days or so.

In other words, these big-time weather and climate disasters are occurring much more often now than they did just 20 or 30 years ago. You can read more about the trends and numbers courtesy of a recent report issued by Climate Central by clicking here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was found fatally shot in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street on...
Police identify woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in...
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a patrol vehicle belonging to the Alabama Bureau of...
State patrol vehicle stolen in Montgomery; suspect at large

Latest News

Rain is likely late Saturday through early Sunday afternoon.
Dry weather lasts through early Saturday
Walking you through the next 72 hours
Walking you through the next 72 hours
Wet weather looks to return to the forecast by the weekend...
First Alert: Quiet & comfortable for the rest of the workweek
Josh's Wednesday night forecast
Josh's Wednesday night forecast